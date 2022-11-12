SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.32 and last traded at C$13.32. Approximately 10,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 105,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

SunOpta Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.52.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$64,825.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at C$684,922.68. In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.31, for a total transaction of C$62,571.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,725 shares in the company, valued at C$981,514.71. Also, Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$64,825.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,922.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $160,268.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

