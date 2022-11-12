Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.54% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
