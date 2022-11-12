Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 84.54% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

