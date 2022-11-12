Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,480 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.23 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.