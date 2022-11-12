Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.
Taboola.com Stock Up 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $475.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.