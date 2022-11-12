Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $475.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

