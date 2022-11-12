Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %

TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

