Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

