Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $120.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -929.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.