Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $120.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -929.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

