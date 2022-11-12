Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $132.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

TTWO stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -929.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

