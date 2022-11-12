Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $140.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTWO. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.