Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 11.8 %

TSHA stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

