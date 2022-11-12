TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
