TD Securities Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.21. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$18.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.
dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
