TD Securities Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 90.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

dentalcorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.21. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$18.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

About dentalcorp

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

