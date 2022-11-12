TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

