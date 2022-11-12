TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

TTGT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $39,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,442,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $11,451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

