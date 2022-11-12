Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,300.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($26.48) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($26.48), with a volume of 18362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,245 ($25.85).

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,987.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,926.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,988.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

About Telecom Plus

(Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.