Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 3,150.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. Terumo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.91.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terumo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

