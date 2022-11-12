The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $4.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

VCSA stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $868.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter worth $32,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

