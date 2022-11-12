The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $121.34

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.34 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 99.50 ($1.15). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 874,032 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.34) to GBX 160 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
