The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

