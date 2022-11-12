The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$88.44 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$86.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

