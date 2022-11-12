The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.47.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of TD opened at C$88.44 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$86.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.20.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.