The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $10.44. The Weir Group shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 8,731 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($17.50) to GBX 1,580 ($18.19) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 2,275 ($26.19) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.00) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The Weir Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.0668 dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

