Thomas Aj Frank Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

