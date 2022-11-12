Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Buys 5,000 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $724.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $873.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,134.31. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

