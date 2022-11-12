Tilray Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Tilray Stock Up 7.5 %

TLRY opened at $4.18 on Friday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tilray by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.