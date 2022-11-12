Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 15,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CB opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

