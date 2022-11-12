TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 485.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 180,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $160.71 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $141.28 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

