Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The stock traded as high as C$11.48 and last traded at C$11.15. 24,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 318,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

