Tracy Faber Sells 10,733 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Trading Down 3.8 %

MCK stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day moving average is $342.77.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in McKesson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

