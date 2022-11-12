Tracy Faber Sells 10,733 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
McKesson Trading Down 3.8 %
MCK stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day moving average is $342.77.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in McKesson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.