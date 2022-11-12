Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

