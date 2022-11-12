Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

TTD stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2,438.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

