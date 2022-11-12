Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $56.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

