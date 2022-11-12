Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $56.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.
Trade Desk Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
