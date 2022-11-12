Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.54% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.