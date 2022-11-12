Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.54% from the stock’s previous close.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
