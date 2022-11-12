Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $185.00 at Argus

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.35.

Shares of TT stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

