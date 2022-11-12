Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as low as C$2.68. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 33,564 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$103.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
Further Reading
