Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as low as C$2.68. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 33,564 shares trading hands.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$103.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.13) by C($1.07). The company had revenue of C$508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$592.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

