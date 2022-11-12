Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TRAQ opened at $10.14 on Friday. Trine II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.