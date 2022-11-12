True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.96

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.23. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 246,170 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87. The firm has a market cap of C$566.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.37%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

