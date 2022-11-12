TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.
TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.76 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.
Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
