TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.76 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 496.57%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

