UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.47

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and traded as high as $77.20. UCB shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on UCB from €120.00 ($120.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.