Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 4,970.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ultrack Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MJLB opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ultrack Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrack Systems (MJLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.