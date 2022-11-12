Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 4,970.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MJLB opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ultrack Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

