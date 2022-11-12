United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.85

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 8521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

United Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

