United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 2,680.9% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Utilities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.67) to GBX 1,025 ($11.80) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $23.91 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

