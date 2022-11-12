Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

