US Bancorp DE Acquires 130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RHS opened at $167.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $182.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

