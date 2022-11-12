US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,698 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

