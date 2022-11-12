US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,272 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.