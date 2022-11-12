US Bancorp DE Acquires 582 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 217.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

