US Bancorp DE Acquires 788 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohu were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $116,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

