US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in uniQure were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

uniQure Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

uniQure stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $33.03.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

