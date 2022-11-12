US Bancorp DE Buys 1,104 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWB opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $538.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $74,279.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $221,798. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

