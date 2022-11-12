US Bancorp DE Buys 173 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,423,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,440,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,699,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,675,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

